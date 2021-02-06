Former President Donald Trump, his family and his Cabinet members have, in my view, committed many serious crimes against our people and government.

Trump professed that he was the president of “law and order,” but he did not follow the Constitution and abused his power. It was reported that, during the seizure of our U.S. Capitol, Trump was asked twice in the early stages to call in additional law enforcement but did nothing to stop the riot.

I believe that Trump has openly shown that he is a traitor to our country.

Any member of Congress who still supports this criminal should resign immediately, because I believe they have failed to uphold their oath of office.

Trump and all those who have done his bidding should be held accountable and never be able to hold office again.

Charles Roehm

21-year Army veteran

Penn Township