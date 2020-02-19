All the criticisms and complaints about President Donald Trump dance around the single fact that he is, in my view, a sociopath.
Sociopaths come in all sizes, ages, sexes and colors. What amazes me is how similar in thought, word and deed they are. It’s a syndrome. They’re self-serving bullies who are always right, cannot be reasoned with, are justified in whatever they do, and must always win. Their honesty and scruples are at rock bottom, and even though they seek leadership positions, they have no people management skills. They are hypocrites who berate and insult others but are protective of themselves.
Those who elected Trump knew what they were doing. He has a long history of abuses. He merely told the electorate what it wanted to hear. If his true finances were revealed, that would probably put the nail in his coffin, but the Republican-dominated Supreme Court is seemingly protecting his privacy.
We have such a leader with this syndrome sitting in the chair of the most powerful office in the world, with his finger on the nuclear button. Someone known to be rash, impulsive, heavy-handed and vindictive — a sociopath!
The older he gets, the worse he will become, and finally there may be a catastrophe that will cook the goose of the Republican officials who are protecting him. If he is reelected, beware!
Whoever the Democrats’ candidate is against Trump, he or she will be handicapped by normal feelings of honesty, conscience and self-respect.
Margo Sue Metzger
Manheim Township