“Thank you that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t hate anyone!”
When I blurted these words out during Sunday worship prayer concerns at my church — Wisdom’s Table at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ — I surprised myself as much as I probably did my fellow congregants.
When a UCC pastor, I would probably have prayed, “O Lord, guide us in this difficult and divisive time in our nation and help to work your will through the deliberations of our congressional members.” Freedom to be more direct feels good.
Seriously, I’m very grateful to the reporter who challenged Pelosi, because, in her brief impromptu response, she clarified more of the confusing impeachment proceedings than most of the hearings succeeded in doing: “I don’t hate anybody. ... I pray for the president all the time. ... I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids, who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of whom we are very proud. I think he is in denial about the Constitution — about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election. ... This (impeachment) is about the Constitution of the United States.”
No one doubts that there’s far too much negative emotion on both sides of the aisle. But I believe Pelosi when she says the Democrats are acting primarily because of the dictates of the Constitution. After all, we can find a lot more hope coming from the government as defined in the Constitution than we can from either political party.
John Pinder
Lancaster Township