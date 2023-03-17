Here is an idea for a news article: “Liberal and biased news coverage: Where has the integrity of the free press gone?”

The comic strip “Dilbert” is removed from LNP | LancasterOnline, but there’s no coverage of the Rasmussen survey that asked, “Do you agree or disagree with the statement: ‘It’s OK to be white.’ ”

Come on now. Really? What happened to the columns written by Thomas Sowell? I could go on and on about how biased I believe LNP | LancasterOnline has become. I have read the newspaper daily for more than 40 years and am just saddened that it has seemingly buckled under again to “woke” thought and that it is, in my view, no longer the fact-finding, truth-seeking organization it once was.

Like so many folks I leave the best for last. And I always finish my daily routine by reading “Dilbert.” Please bring “Dilbert” back!

Tom Kuzma

West Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: Thomas Sowell retired his syndicated column in 2016.