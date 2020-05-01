Where is the truth in journalism?

Regarding the op-ed by The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne that appeared in the April 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“To solve our problems, marginalize Trump”): It was not, in my view, President Donald Trump who made the announcement by Lysol necessary. It was all the media people like LNP | LancasterOnline that took what he said totally out of context.

It is journalists (I use that term lightly) who keep such manipulative stories in the news, knowing that the uneducated public — those who only get their information in drive-by fashion — will hear about one-sided stories like this.

The mainstream media seemingly refuse to do any type of true journalism. I believe they are extremely biased in their pursuit of being anything anti-Trump. They don’t care about the truth. They only care about what hurts the president.

The media cause the uneducated public to actually believe that Trump was advocating this because it’s what they force the public to think. I know members of the media can’t help themselves; they are only being led blindly by the blind.

Gary Paioletti

Bethel Township

Lebanon County