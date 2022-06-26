Dear President Joe Biden,

I think you probably understand what the word abuse means. And I am going to be frank with my statement: In my view, you are abusing the people in this country!

You have limited our energy resources, turning us to other countries for what we can produce here in the United States and making us beg for what we have.

You have overspent, causing inflation. You’re handing out money like Halloween candy.

You have, in my view, violated your oath of office to protect American citizens from foreign invaders by essentially opening our borders to hundreds of thousands of immigrants attempting to come here illegally. What are we going to do with them in our schools and medical facilities?

You have become a laughingstock on the international scene. Your staff is seemingly so inept that your current press secretary often reads pre-scripted answers from a binder.

Many weekends, you run to the Delaware beach instead of staying at the White House and doing your job.

I agree with your low approval ratings. In my view, you are the worst president that our country has ever had. I am 77 years old and have lived through many presidents.

I believe that what you did with the withdrawal in Afghanistan and how you are dumping money into Ukraine are both irresponsible. I have no idea where your head is.

I believe you are borderline suffering from dementia. When you skip words, make mistakes and yell when on camera, you remind me of someone who should step down.

I am ashamed of my president.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township