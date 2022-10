I read the Oct. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article headlined “Far-right expo coming to the Nook” and then the Oct. 22 follow-up article, headlined “Theories abound at ‘ReAwaken America.’ ”

In my opinion, the tone of both articles made the reporter’s political persuasion abundantly clear. I totally support free speech, but I believe that those articles belonged on the Opinion pages, as it seemed that his bias was very clearly exhibited.

Gerald Ranck

Warwick Township