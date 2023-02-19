In my view, the Republican Party has proven that it is the party of causing as much chaos as possible while being as obnoxious as possible.

This more or less started during former President Donald Trump’s term and reared its ugly head once again during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, looking to me a bit like Cruella de Vil, seemingly could not or would not control herself during the president’s address. She did not show any respect for the president as she heckled him. Republicans have been silent on her behavior.

A similar outburst by Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina during a speech by President Barack Obama in 2009 was met with condemnation and a reprimand from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Any idiot can be obnoxious and cause chaos. Our country needs bipartisanship to work together to come up with real solutions that benefit everyone.

Republicans had their chance to come up with their much-touted solutions during President Trump’s term — particularly concerning an alternative to the Affordable Care Act and a remedy to the high cost of prescription drugs. Apparently their only plan was to attempt to abolish the Affordable Care Act without replacing it. Drug manufacturers were given a dual gift of tax breaks and less regulation.

Will Republicans continue to be the party of chaos and obnoxiousness? The party of catering to and coddling the wealthy? Or will they actually do something that benefits everyone?

Brian Resh

Martic Township