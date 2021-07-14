In your July 7 editorial (“Real freedom”), you were much too kind in describing a Twitter user’s disdain for the government encouraging vaccinations as “silly.” I believe “profoundly stupid” would be more appropriate.

It boggles the mind that some of the same people who complained that wearing masks interfered with their precious freedom are now refusing to do the one simple thing — get vaccinated — that would end the pandemic and allow them to get their lives back to normal.

Tragically, so many Americans have allowed themselves to be dumbed-down by right-wing media and manipulated by cynical Republican politicians who are always on the lookout for the next fight they can exploit in the culture wars.

For the sake of that foolish “owner of snowflake tears,” I hope he doesn’t take them all the way to his grave if he contracts COVID-19.

Steve Jones

Landisville