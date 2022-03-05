Republicans and former President Donald Trump had four years to come up with their super, fantastic, best replacement for the Affordable Care Act (also known as “Obamacare”). I am still waiting to see what they came up with. Trump laughably stated in 2017 that he thought health insurance cost the average person $15 a month.

Some Republicans have actually displayed their true colors by saying they don’t want everyone to have health insurance. They claim to be pro-life by being against birth control (Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp. v. Sebelius) and in favor of forcing women to give birth whether they want to or not. Once that child is born, though, what Republican cares if they are lucky enough to have health insurance?

The problem with most Republicans, in my opinion, is that they have no empathy and see extremely complex issues only in the simplest binary terms. They seemingly do not want to have to think through issues, but instead follow the party line of the day.

In the decades that I have been voting, I have never seen such obnoxious behavior as I have seen from Republican Trump supporters. Case in point: If Black Lives Matter had been behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — instead of Trump loyalists — Republicans would have rushed to their fainting couches while clutching their pearls and issuing blistering condemnations.

If anyone wonders when the United States became a laughingstock to the rest of the world, it was literally the day Donald Trump was elected president.

Brian Resh

Martic Township