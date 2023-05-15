Litterbugs, unkempt individuals and improper attire in public. Putting one’s own interests above one’s responsibilities, continually. Having zero empathy and a lack of respect, understanding, willingness and generosity. An extreme lack of basic knowledge, etiquette, ethics and integrity.

What happened to modesty, humility and honesty?

There’s nothing wrong with being rich, poor or somewhere in between. But behavior is what sets people apart. If you rest on your laurels, you shouldn’t feel entitled to the same lifestyle as someone who is disciplined, driven and motivated. Nobody owes you a thing, especially if you don’t put forth any effort.

Reproducing is not a job. Neither is whining and complaining. But this is us now. Nobody wants to work, and too many who are working put little to no effort into it.

Every business — from restaurants to notaries — wants to charge more for using debit cards. That absolutely seems like it should be illegal. You pay for the food, tax and tip, and then they want to throw another 2% to 5% on top of that!

Restaurants typically pay their hardest workers less than minimum wage and make them dependent on the generosity of their customers! They have no issues dipping further into our pockets! Tipping for less than superb service is ridiculous! But it will continue because we don’t want anyone to get “uncomfortable.”

Remember “sticks and stones”? Remember “please and thank you”? Who remembers how to give and keep a promise? Who lives for today in hope of a promising tomorrow?

Dean Hostetter

East Donegal Township