The passing of sportscaster Jack Whitaker brings to mind a story from when he was doing sports at WCAU in Philadelphia.
Ed McMahon (pre-Johnny Carson) and John Facenda (the voice of NFL Films) were at the same station. Whitaker had a sponsor called Felton, Sibley & Co. paint. Its tag line was, “It dries to a hard, durable finish.”
One night, Whitaker said, “It dries to a horrible finish.” The next day, a little old lady bought a gallon of paint, saying, “I didn’t want that nice young man to lose his job.”
Jim Shank
Lititz