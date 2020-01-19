After reading “The state of sweet” in the Jan. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I might suggest to readers and scientists alike to research the involvement of beetles in the pollination of crops. Research has shown that beetles pollinate up to 80% of plants. Could beetles have an impact on honey bee populations? Perhaps an increase in beetle populations is causing a decrease in bee populations? As a beekeeper myself, I am looking for ways to protect and produce bees. Further research could find new answers.
Kelly Siedhof
Robeson Township
Berks County