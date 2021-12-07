I retired from a school district in 2019. In addition to my monthly pension benefit, I also receive Social Security.

I recently received notification that the annual Social Security cost of living adjustment for 2022 will be 5.9%. The announcement professed that Social Security recipients will receive an average monthly increase of $100, the highest since 1984. OK, thank you God for the blessing. However, it behooves me to point out the truth about the highest increase since 1984.

President Joe Biden’s administration was quick to point out the big monthly increase, but failed to mention that the cost of Medicare will increase by about a whopping 10%.

After paying for Medicare, my monthly Social Security cost of living increase will only be $78. I’m not complaining — it’s only a $22 difference; as I said, I am grateful for all of God’s blessings. However, at this point, it is the principle of the matter.

President Biden, please don’t profess that you are doing something so great for the elderly, because in my view you’re not. You will never have to rely on Social Security income or Medicare, so you do not know the anguishes of the elderly.

It’s not only the cost of health care — which, by the way, is not free of co-pays or deductibles — it’s also the high cost of medications.

It’s sad to realize that the elderly are pushed aside and are not esteemed, yet immigrants coming here illegally are given some free benefits. Really?

I have been supporting America all of my adult life. Since reaching my “golden years,” I’ve yet to see anyone advocate for the welfare of the elderly.

Joyce Ducati

Warwick Township