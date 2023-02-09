“A Wrong Turn for Southwest Pennsylvania,” a column by Matt Mehalik, executive director of the Breathe Collaborative, was published Dec. 11 in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In the column, Mehalik noted the significant threat to air quality posed by the new Shell ethane cracker plant in Beaver County.

Permitted to emit 522 tons of volatile organic compounds and 30.5 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year, the plant was poised to become the second highest hazardous air polluter in the state. It has very quickly done so.

According to data reported to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the plant exceeded its rolling 12-month emissions limit for volatile organic compounds before it was operational. It also released higher-than-expected levels of other contaminants, including carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide.

This is dangerous and inexcusable. For those who live in the surrounding area, these emissions are a serious threat to life and health. Volatile organic compounds are proven carcinogens. They can damage the liver, the kidneys, the central nervous system and lungs. Even before the construction of the Shell plant, the Pittsburgh area’s air quality was among the worst in the country, and the area ranked in the top 2% for cancer risk, according to the Breathe Collaborative.

Lancaster County’s air quality metrics were not far behind, and the Beaver County plant’s airborne pollution means that it is certainly becoming worse.

We all should be asking why state government and the state DEP have not shut this plant down. State leaders and the industry must accept responsibility for the harm they continue to create.

B. David Smith

Manheim Township