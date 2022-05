I am reading a wonderful novel right now and it lists rules for beauty pageant contestants. I believe these should also apply to anyone running for political office and, if they break the rules, out they go!

The rules are as follows:

— Do nothing to embarrass your family or community.

— No criminal activity.

— Be honest and modest.

— No immoral behavior.

Do we have any takers? Does anyone qualify? I’m looking for such candidates. I believe they are few and far between.

Mary E. Martin

Ephrata