We have all heard the adage “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” Be prepared for a period of increasing fondness.

I had my first experience of renewed fondness on Maundy Thursday. At the church service (masks included) at Wheatland Presbyterian, the Chamber Singers of Lancaster Bible College sang “Miserere Mei, Deus” by Gregorio Allegri. I had forgotten how beautiful live music can be when done well. Kudos to director Robert Bigley and the Chamber Singers — amazing!

I would encourage everyone to take advantage of live music opportunities as they begin to reappear in our community. Be prepared to experience increasing fondness and more intense appreciation, following what we’ve been through with COVID-19.

Greg Wilhelm

Lancaster