I want to thank you for publishing the story about Octorara High School senior Mason Ellingsworth in the Sept. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline (“ ‘He just goes for it’ ”).

The article was so moving and beautiful, because this young man made himself the very best he is able to be after his tragic accident.

He never asked for pity or help, and he tries to do everything by himself, rather than asking for help.

What a truly outstanding young man. I am sure he will continue to be successful in whatever he chooses to do with his life. And what a beautiful, Christian-motivated family. Ellingsworth’s own mother said he will not ask for help; rather, as the headline reads, “ ‘He just goes for it.’ ”

What an awe-inspiring experience he had when he met his Lord Jesus. May all of us remember this very special story about Mason by LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk.

Barbara S. Dohan

Providence Township