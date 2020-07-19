Thanks you, Gene Newcomer, for the wonderful story about life in the July 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Appreciating life’s small moments”).

Appreciating life’s small moments is something we all too easily forget to do until it’s too late. The hardship you described of having your loving spouse debilitated by dementia and isolated in a nursing home due to COVID-19 is all too familiar to many of us. Appreciating the little things while you can is such an important message.

You are an inspiration in your love and loyalty to your wife, and as a messenger about the tragedy of both dementia and COVID-19 in our nation. God bless you!

David Wood

Manheim Township