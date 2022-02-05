I am responding to the Feb. 1 letter “Meanings for beads are problematic,” which comments on the Jan. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline article about Christian Farmers Outreach and the bracelets they hand out to people (“Christian Farmers Outreach has voice at City Gate”).

The letter writer believes that the bracelets perpetuate harmful racial stereotypes. I disagree and believe this is so far from the truth. In my view, many things these days are labeled racist when they have no connection to racism at all.

I believe this is especially true in reference to the bead colors on the bracelets that the Christian Farmers Outreach is very graciously distributing. Sin and death, since ancient times, have almost always been denoted by the color black, while white has typically been a symbol of purity and salvation.

They are colors — black and white — and have nothing to do with skin color or race. I don’t know why people today seemingly have to find a negative response to something that is just meant for goodness.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township