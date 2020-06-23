I’m not sure if a Lancaster man getting cited for failure to wear a face mask in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is newsworthy. (“Lancaster man: Boardwalk citation was a ‘waste of time’,” June 17). What is interesting is the interpretation of the man being “in general” law-abiding. He could have offered an “I’m sorry, I didn’t know,” accepted his failure to follow the rules, donned a mask and probably had an enjoyable day at the beach.

But he chose not to, and when the police arrived he seemingly escalated the situation by trying to provide false identification. He is correct, in my view, about it being a waste of time (and also newspaper space), but it was his choice.

I think the police went well beyond by taking two hours of questioning to get information. And, had the man not been white, he might have gotten thrown to the sand, cuffed and dragged off the beach within the first five minutes.

The situation reads like someone whose entitlement got stepped on. No sympathy from me.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township