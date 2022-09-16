Be very careful if you are thinking of casting your vote for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Look at his radical ideas. The biggest scare for me is his stance that he wants to significantly reduce our prison population. Look what just happened in Memphis, Tennessee, with the tragedies inflicted by two men who were released early.

I have to admit I am a MAGA (Make America Great Again) follower. I want to see strong laws to keep our country safe, and I want to see us go back to fossil fuels. California appears to be in danger with its green policies. Pennsylvania has such rich fossil fuels, but I believe that Fetterman would vote against us using our natural, God-given energy gifts.

So be careful and research Fetterman’s far-left policies. In my view, he would not be a supporter of our state.

Or vote for him and get yourself an electric car. Where will you charge it? Good luck.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township