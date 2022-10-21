The midterm elections are coming soon. Don’t be one of those who vote while in a torpor-like state. I have heard some folks say, “I have voted Democrat (or Republican) ever since I could vote.” I try not to hear them. I assume, from their announcement, that they are very proud to have lost the ability to have an original thought ever since they could vote and want others to know of their affliction.

Some candidates are not fit for public office. Certain ones are liberal and others are conservative. In my mind, voting the same straight ticket in every election is stupor verification.

Are you informed? Be careful what source(s) you use. The media keep telling us they are impartial. Just ask them. According to a Gallup poll, “16% of Americans have a ‘great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’ of confidence in newspapers and 11% in television news, a record low for both mediums.”

I (facetiously) wonder why that confidence is at a record low. A fair number of letter writers recognize the partiality of the mainstream media and label them “the liberal media.” Then there is Fox News, a voice well on the other side.

Who is in the center?

Bob Reed

Colerain Township