A recent national poll reports that 1 in 5 adults has no friends. That is a sobering statistic. Rather than curse the darkness, I offer an alternative. Instead of saying, “Who will be my friend?” ask yourself, “To whom can I be a friend?”
Consider words of Solomon: “He who would have friends must show himself friendly.”
The poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox wrote, “Laugh, and the world laughs with you; weep, and you weep alone.”
The songwriter Kurt Kaiser wrote, “It only takes a spark to get a fire going.”
Our mixed-up world needs a friend. Be that friend!
Charles B. Longenecker
Manheim Township