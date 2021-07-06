Dear dog owners,

I am a regular walker of the Noel Dorwart Park in East Hempfield Township. Those of us who do not own dogs find it absolutely disgusting, disrespectful and lazy to find pile after pile of dog waste everywhere — even a few steps in front of a dog station with plastic bags and a receptacle.

It has recently become a game of trying to dodge the piles along the path.

I am not a pet owner, because I choose not to have to be responsible for a pet. How would the dog owners feel if I let my grandchildren poop everywhere they walk?

I also want to say shame on Waste Management and East Hempfield Township for seemingly passing the buck. It seems neither party knows who is responsible, as I was given both numbers by the Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation.

We all share this planet, so let’s be respectful. Clean up after your pets.

Debra Miley

East Hempfield Township