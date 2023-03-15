Regarding the Rocky Springs carousel:

As a really large objet d’art, its placement and housing issues are equally large. That no solution for its satisfactory residency has been found to date is a good thing. There should be no rush to sell it or set it up for operation. Keeping it in storage at this time is an appropriate way to manage such a treasure.

To put the carousel in perspective for future consideration: The machine itself should be appreciated as a marvel of engineering. Then, add that the hand-carved animals, in their variety and number, are an incredible collection representing the very best of human endeavor — conception, design, artwork, production and function.

We have not envisioned it as a global treasure, yet that’s what this carousel is. Are the caretakers of the carousel aware that it is an example of the special and excellent things the race of humans has accomplished? And unlike Angkor Wat, the pyramids of Egypt and the great sculptures of antiquity, this sculptural beauty exists in good condition — and it’s ours.

There should be no rush to move it from storage or install it absentmindedly somewhere. We don’t have the right facility for it presently. My suggestion is to keep raising funds, not for its installation — yet — but for a magnificent standalone piece of architecture for its permanent residence. Which may not occur in our lifetime.

How’s that for a vision?

Gerald Greiner

Lancaster