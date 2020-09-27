Voting is the basic obligation of citizens. Organizing free and fair elections is the basic obligation of a democratic government. Both obligations are being sorely tested.

Because of the pandemic, unprecedented numbers are expected to vote by mail. Counting these ballots will take time. Final tallies in many states will be delayed by hours or even days, and the Electoral College winner might not be known for several days.

This is entirely predictable. Delays will not be a sign of “rigging” or fraud, but the predictable consequence of unprecedented numbers of mailed ballots. We all must be willing to exercise patience, remembering that accuracy is more important than speed.

Furthermore, some polls indicate that Democrats are up to three times more likely to vote by mail than Republicans. As mailed ballots are counted, there inevitably will be a “blue shift” toward Democratic candidates. This will not be evidence of fraud, but an entirely predictable result of President Donald Trump’s vocal efforts to discourage his supporters from voting by mail.

Trump has claimed, “The only way we are going to lose this election is if the election is rigged. Remember that.” This comes dangerously close to making the preemptive claim that any election that he loses is, by definition, fraudulent.

Are we being “set up” for the president to dispute the results, should he come out on the losing end? The president’s rhetoric is increasingly focused on discrediting the political process itself. This is virtually unprecedented in American history.

