The Republican-controlled state Legislature has proposed several state constitutional amendments. If these are approved by voters, their provisions cannot be vetoed by the governor.

Amendments must be passed by two consecutive sessions of our Legislature, after which they becomes referendums for voters to approve or reject in the next election.

The current proposed amendments have already been passed once, by both the state House and Senate in July. The votes happened at nearly midnight, which itself should raise concerns regarding their political leanings.

Among the five proposed amendments, the more contentious ones would declare there is no right to abortion in Pennsylvania and that nothing in the state constitution requires taxpayer funding for it; end the practice of having an independently elected lieutenant governor; require government-issued identification to vote; and provide the General Assembly with a statute for auditing all elections.

Aside from the provisions proposed in these amendments, the problem is that they are currently wrapped into one vote — take them all or reject them all.

These proposed amendments must be passed once more by the next Legislature — those elected in the November midterm election. That is your chance to make a difference going forward — reelect the status quo or insert new voices that support your beliefs.

If these proposed referendums are passed by the next Legislature, they could appear as referendums as soon as the May 2023 primary election.

State constitutions are meant to grant citizens rights — not take them away. Read the official advertising of these proposed amendments at bit.ly/ProposedPA. Be aware. Be informed.

Dennis Blevins

Drumore Township