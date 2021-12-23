It may be difficult for us to find the good news in our world today. But the good news of him who came to save us is the best news we may ever receive. Unbelievable as it was and is, Jesus was born to a virgin.

When Mary was told by the angel Gabriel that she would bear a son, she first voiced disbelief. However, her next words, as recorded in the Gospel of Luke, were: “Here I am the servant of the Lord. Let it be with me according to your word.”

With all the difficulties we are facing today, these words should guide our response to our difficulties and any disbelief in him. May God bless all of us this Christmas.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township