Rightly, there is bipartisan dismay over the plight of the Afghan people. A person’s heart breaks when witnessing the disintegration of a society. However, be careful as to whom you point at for accountability.

Who is more accountable: those who perpetuated 20 years of occupation, or those who took on the unenviable decision to evacuate? How you answer the question reveals as much about your core principles as the reality of the situation.

Military responses, while sometimes provisionally necessary, are not solutions to enduring political problems. Ironically, the more the military is depended upon, the less the underlying causes are addressed and the more intractable the solution becomes. Occupation creates its own necessity.

By the very dynamics of protracted occupation, the longer you wait, the greater the inevitability of resistance. There is no best time to withdraw from military occupation. Vietnam, then Iraq, and now Afghanistan should teach us its imprudence. Not all that is idealistically desirable is pragmatically doable. To ignore this dynamic is to invoke the tragic.

In my view, those who engaged in a policy of “nation-building” are primarily responsible for the now apparent fiasco. The timing and logistics of evacuation are secondary and a distraction from accountability. Put less delicately, I am ill-disposed to listen to those who were so ready to go in make a moral cause about the messiness of getting out.

In the name of human rights and reality, let us learn the lessons staring us in the face. By owning consequences, a nation becomes responsible.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown