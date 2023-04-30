To all my left-leaning, progressive, Democratic friends, know this: You can’t get support for the particular issue that you may be passionate about “à la carte.”

To be clear, you may be for gun control or abortion rights, but supporting the politicians who will attempt to implement legislation for your passion have many other initiatives that you are supporting, by default.

So, essentially, you support allowing those whose birth-assigned sex was male to participate in women’s sports (no Democrats voted against it); an open border (that many Democrats refuse to visit); sending billions to Ukraine (while homeless people in downtown Lancaster are begging for money); the redistribution of wealth via a college loan forgiveness program that uses your tax dollars; high inflation (which peaked at the highest it’s been in 40 years); and on and on.

Do you really want to support the aforementioned? Well, you may be doing so.

Your particular passion will drag along everything else on the progressive “menu,” so make sure you are “all in” on all of the elements of that agenda.

As the saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township