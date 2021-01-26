Congratulations to all you supporters of President Joe Biden and haters of former President Donald Trump. You’ve achieved your goal.

But do you really understand what you’ve done? With Biden in the White House, the entire Democratic wish list now seems to be within reach.

I believe your taxes will go up and Democrats will pass radical legislation on immigration, climate, energy and health care. They may push through the Green New Deal, forgive $1.4 trillion in college loan debt and push for globalization in which the United Nations makes the rules.

I don’t believe Biden will be tough on China. The southern border wall won’t be built. There may be a national mask mandate and also a national COVID-19 vaccination mandate and a federal push to legalize marijuana.

The Supreme Court might be expanded to 11 or 13 judges so they can pack the court with liberals to control the judiciary. Democrats may grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., giving them permanent control of the Senate. They may eliminate the filibuster, which I view as effectively shredding the Constitution. I believe our military will be weakened and our freedom of speech will be curtailed. And you won’t hear a word about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Lastly, I believe that Biden might not be liberal enough or healthy enough to serve, so his own party may “suggest” that he resign before his term is up, and we will be left with President Kamala Harris!

As the saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.” Welcome to socialism. Again, congratulations!

G. Jay Jones

Manheim Township