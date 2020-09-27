As a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, my call is to all women before you go to vote. When history is written, can you explain to your family why you made the choice you made? And are you proud of it?

You can honor a brave, wonderful woman — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — by honoring her wishes and legacy.

I suggest you all take a look at your morals and check out the candidates’ morals. Men, you can also do the same.

Remember the saying, “Come live with me and you will know me.” Nobody knows you better than your family. Listen carefully to what they say about the candidates.

Elected officials: Check your dictionary for the definition of “truth” and “liar.” It seems most of you are ignorant of their true meanings.

Just get out there and vote to restore the soul of this divided country. Honor a great woman — RBG.

Your choice.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz