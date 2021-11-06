National Donor Sabbath is an annual interfaith commemoration when people come together to celebrate the gift of life made possible through organ donation. This year it will be observed Nov. 12-14, with programs throughout the month, as a prelude to Thanksgiving’s focus on community, family and gratitude.

Faith leaders, donor families, transplant recipients and donation and transplantation professionals will join together to raise awareness about the lifesaving and healing gifts made possible through organ and tissue donation. Their efforts encourage people to register and to celebrate the greatest blessing of all — life.

As faith leaders, we invite you to join other clergy and interfaith colleagues in signing a proclamation of support for the generosity, humanity and compassion inherent in saving lives through donation at donatelifepa.org. Please share this vital message with your congregations and communities.

Every 10 minutes, someone is told they need a lifesaving transplant. Across the U.S., more than 100,000 people are waiting for a transplant and 20 will die each day waiting. This is a public health issue we can all do something about.

Everyone can register as an organ and tissue donor regardless of age or health status. Registering shows you care and want your legacy to make a difference. Share your decision with your family and loved ones. Let them know that donation will not interfere with medical care or funeral arrangements. As someone who counsels families when they are grieving, I know firsthand the power of legacy and the comfort it provides to know your loved one’s wishes.

Please take the time to learn more at donatelifePA.org and encourage your house of worship to get involved. Be a symbol of hope and faith for those who are waiting, their families and all who care about our community’s health.

Rev. Brenda Alton

UPMC Spiritual Care Services

