Please be responsible if you're a pet owner and spay or neuter them. I am now fostering two kittens who are about 3 or 4 weeks old. It's not because I wanted to, but because someone dumped them.

These little babies are not feral; they’re friendly and healthy. I have no place that I can take them, so for now I am bottle-feeding them. They are still young, so they sleep quite a bit. I take care of my brother, who is in a wheelchair, so this will be a big problem when the kittens get more mobile. I don't want to see one of them accidentally killed or injured.

Dumping your problem doesn't make it go away. It just puts it somewhere else. I will continue to foster these kittens, but they need a safer environment.

Cindy LeVan

Manor Township