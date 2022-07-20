I have questions for the writer of the July 6 letter “God will restore this fallen world.”

The author writes about an impending doom stemming from “the fury of (God’s) fierce anger.” What is the catalyst for this anger? Is it the genocide of about 12 million Indigenous people in the continental United States? Is it the 400 years of consequences of forced enslavement, kidnapping and rape of Africans? Is it the Japanese American internment camps of World War II? How about the brutality of the Jim Crow era, or the millions of slaughtered civilians in what I view as the unjustified wars in Vietnam and Iraq?

No, according to the letter writer, it is the 2022 Disney animated series “Baymax!” that will bring about the almighty wrath of the Lord on this nation. Good to see where God’s priorities lie.

Ethan Dunnenberger

West Lampeter Township