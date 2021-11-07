I was saddened to read the story of the white supremacists’ meeting in Lancaster Township at Charles Bausman’s barn (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). In an accompanying article that day, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that Bausman is “fundamentally driven by his Christianity” as the underpinning of his antisemitic white supremacist beliefs (“Who’s Charles Bausman? A closer look at the pro-Putin blogger”).

It is obvious that Bausman isn’t familiar with the great commandment found in Matthew, Mark and Luke: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Interestingly, these commandments came straight from Jewish Scriptures: Deuteronomy 6:4-5 states, “Hear, O Israel: The Lord is our God, the Lord alone. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might.”

And Leviticus 19:18 states, “You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against any people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Bausman, as a Christian, would know these commandments do not say love some people, but hate others. Or love only the people who look like you or have the same faith as you. Christ commands us to love one another, and gives dozens of examples of who “our neighbor” really is in the parables.

The United States is a country where we are free to express differing beliefs; this includes Bausman. Whatever you believe, Mr. Bausman, you are free to do so, but don’t call it Christianity.

Karen Feldt

Manheim Township