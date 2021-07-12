The Fourth of July is a celebration of our independence from a tyrannical king of England.

Throughout our history, this country has always fought against such tyrannical rulers. By our examples, we demonstrated to other countries that such ideologies as freedom, people’s rights, voting rights and democracy are worth fighting for.

That if a tyrannical person or country threatened these principals, we would fight — and, if need be, die — for these beliefs.

Regrettably, the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed that such democratic beliefs are in danger of failing, which our Founding Fathers warned us about.

Far-right radical groups like QAnon, the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo movement and white nationalists — which organized the insurrection and influence the Republican Party — are dangerous to our democracy.

Today’s Republican Party seemingly only believes in the ideology of power and control, not democracy. If they have control of government, Republicans do not seem to care that they have been co-opted by radical groups and conspiracy believers, which have permeated our government from school boards to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Subsequently, many in the Republican Party have pledged allegiance to authoritarian former President Donald Trump and his lies about the election, which led to the insurrection.

Similarly, Alex Jones, Roger Stone and Trump himself have helped usher in such lies to gin up anger and mistrust in our elections. Consequently, these lies are causing Republican-controlled state legislatures to attempt to enact draconian voting laws that would affect people of color predominantly. I believe such laws would mark the beginning of fascism and authoritarianism, if they are not eradicated.

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township