High compliments to Peter W. Teague for his “Remembering the heroes of the Battle of Midway” remembrance on the anniversary of this most fortunate American victory in the June 6 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I hope Teague will be happy to learn that, like his father, my father taught his sons to know the fate of Torpedo Squadron Eight (VT-8) and their valor in June 1942.

My father was a member of VT-85, flying off the USS Shangri-La in the final months of the war with Japan.

As Teague points out, U.S. naval aviators flew obsolete aircraft, in addition to being vastly outnumbered. The victory at Midway was a miracle that hung on slender threads of our great republic.

This was not the first time the fate of our country hung in the balance. What would have happened if Japan won? Or what would have been the consequences if the Union line had not held at Little Round Top on July 2, 1863?

We in this great country enjoy a bounty of freedoms. We are free to engage in an overwhelming amount of civil discourse. We must remember that our freedoms will only last as long as we can protect ourselves with military force on the world stage, if needed.

While imperfect, the American republic is still worth fighting for. I am sure the heroes of Midway would agree!

John T. Martino

Lancaster