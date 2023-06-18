“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer. If it ever reach us it must spring up amongst us; it cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide” — Abraham Lincoln, in his Jan. 27, 1838, Lyceum address.

Lincoln’s speech, denouncing mob violence, was given in reaction to the lynching of a Black man in Missouri. The above excerpt, written by the young lawyer, highlights the importance of the rule of law for the survival of the nation.

Lincoln’s insights later manifested during his presidency, through his strong motivation to preserve the rule of law and save the Union.

Today’s MAGA GOP would seemingly undo the rule of law and take us backward to the darkest days before the Civil War. They would roll back not only voting rights, but all civil rights — not just for minorities, but for women, LGBTQ+ individuals, non-Christians, senior citizens and anyone else who disagrees with their macho draconian vision of a pre-Civil War Christian America dominated by white males.

As we celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Battle at Gettysburg this July, we must be aware that the battle for the soul of America is still raging.

If you feel that democracy and civil rights are still important, then you must stand up and fight against the rise of authoritarian fascism! Vote for democracy! Vote for freedom! Vote blue!

If this is what they call “wokeness,” then so be it.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township