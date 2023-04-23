The article about the Big 5 in the April 12 LNP | LancasterOnline Sports section caught my eye (“Philly’s Big 5 gets a face-lift,” The Associated Press).

Alas, the Big 5 is dying and will soon be dead.

I grew up in Philly in the 1960s, when “Big 5 basketball — best in the nation” was a local article of faith. I was, and am, a Temple University guy.

In those days, Villanova vs. St. Joseph’s was called “The Holy War.” The Penn-Villanova rivalry was almost as fierce. I saw Temple upset a mighty, nationally ranked Penn team when the legendary coach Harry Litwack designed some sort of “trapezoid and one” and held All-American Bob Morse to five points. I had an under-the-basket seat to see two future pros, Mike Bantom of St. Joseph’s and Temple great John Baum, covering each other man-to-man and banging for rebounds.

I remember when Overbrook High School great Andre McCarter’s “shocking” decision to go to UCLA instead of Penn or Villanova was a front-page headline.

To bring all that up to date, back in December of 2019, Penn played a Saturday matinee against Temple at the Palestra. I drove down, since it was a day game. Honestly, it was disappointing. The basketball was not very good and the old atmosphere was sadly missing. The place was packed with old guys like me. There were almost no students at all. The students by and large are just not interested in these once-fierce local rivalries. Neither, it seems, are too many other young people. It’s a shame, but there you have it.

Tony Hopkins

East Hempfield Township