As school boards across the country and in our own backyards seemingly try to eliminate any conversations about race because they might make white people uncomfortable, the incident of alleged racism at the Feb. 7 Cedar Crest-McCaskey boys basketball game was a stark reminder that Black, Indigenous and other people of color of all ages face discomfort and violence just because of who they are (“District: Name of ex-pro player yelled,” Feb. 13 Sunday LNP).

The first time I was bullied because of my race was in first grade. As a high school soccer and baseball coach of 10 years, my players of color frequently were victims of racialized taunting. As a teacher in the Harrisburg School District, where the student body is predominantly Black, I saw how there were always extra police at our athletic events, and I didn't have a single student-athlete who wasn’t called the n-word at some point in their young athletic career.

Even the Olympics are still discriminating against Black hairstyles by prohibiting the use of soul caps.

During Black History Month and beyond, how are we creating spaces where all people feel affirmed for who they are? As white supremacists groups are openly advertising in Lancaster County, what are people doing in their spheres of influence to interrupt racist language and actions in themselves and beyond? Whether you were surprised or not about the incident at Cedar Crest, what are you going to do to dismantle racism and celebrate the incredible things that a diverse Lancaster County gives all of us?

Adam Hosey

Manheim Township