A letter writer in the Aug. 9 Perspective section complained about the harsh questioning of U.S. Attorney General William Barr by Democrats during his testimony before Congress (“Questioning of Barr was disgraceful”).

Since Barr is one of the biggest enablers of President Donald Trump — who I believe is the most corrupt president in the history of our republic — the questions were not harsh enough.

When asked why he involved himself in the sentencing of Roger Stone, Barr replied that Stone had committed “an esoteric made-up crime.” For all you Trump fans out there, esoteric means “small amount of people with specialized knowledge or interest.”

Stone was convicted by a jury of his peers on obstruction of justice, perjury and witness tampering, so more people know about these crimes than Barr wants to give credit to. For an attorney, this was a dumb thing to say. He essentially admitted there are two sets of laws in this country — one for the rich and powerful and one for the poor. Of course, if you are a friend of Trump, you receive a “get out jail free” card.

John Dalberg-Acton said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Our founders envisioned a chief executive whose powers would be checked by Congress. Perhaps Barr should attend a grade-school civics class. He might learn something about good government.

Joe Segro

Lancaster