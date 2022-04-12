April 29 is the home opener for the Lancaster Barnstormers. I have been a ticket holder for several years, and I am looking forward to another season.

The Barnstormers are a well-run organization. They put a competitive team on the field and offer family-friendly, affordable entertainment.

The lack of Barnstormers coverage by LNP | LancasterOnline disappoints me. This has been the case for a few years.

With some night games, LNP | LancasterOnline states that it did not receive the game results before press time. What about the Sunday afternoon games? The games end around 4 p.m. but, come Monday, there is often no article — just a box score.

Come on LNP | LancasterOnline, we have a professional team in Lancaster. Improve your coverage.

Gary Simmons

Atglen, Chester County