Jesus says in John 14:6, “I am ... the truth.” It’s an audacious thing to say. But for Christians, it’s one of the foundational statements of their faith. Jesus Christ is truth.
Significantly, Jesus defines himself not in terms of morality but in terms of veracity. And in the process, Jesus elevates and sanctifies truth.
So it is more than a little surprising to see conservative Christians warmly embrace President Donald Trump in spite of his loose association with truth. Trump has, according to The Washington Post, made almost 11,000 false or misleading statements since assuming the presidency. For Trump, the untruths keep piling up. Trump is a profoundly dishonest person, as The Washington Post data makes abundantly clear.
For their part, though, conservative Christians seem unconcerned. There is rarely, if ever, a letter to LNP from conservative Christians objecting to Trump’s habitual untruthfulness, and conservative Christian columnists like Cal Thomas are also silent.
If pressed, some conservative Christians acknowledge they “give Trump a pass” on his dishonesty, and say this is because he has done things they like.
Yet one wonders: Can conservative Christians afford to bargain away truth so cheaply? What does it mean for a faith grounded in a propositional statement (“Jesus is Lord”) if truth is no more important than this?
If Jesus is truth, but truth doesn’t matter, where does that leave Jesus?
Barry Stoner
Elizabethtown