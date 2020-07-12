Like so many people, my hair is longer than it’s ever been.

I went to three places and none were open. I decided the day wasn’t going to end until I got a haircut. Since I’m not one to be easily deterred, I wheeled into Champ’s Barber School and asked if they’d take a woman.

Without hesitation, I became a grateful customer and saw men who never sat down the entire time I was there. My barber was a very interesting person who provided me with meaningful conversation. I would recommend this place to anyone. And I’ll go back when COVID-19 isn’t an issue.

Thank you, guys. You’re all champs.

Sue Schaffer

East Lampeter Township