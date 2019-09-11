Gun control laws affect only the law-abiding. Criminals ignore them.

Universal background checks would require firearm registration to work. Research examining the impact of comprehensive background checks in California has found no net difference between firearm-related homicide rates before and during the 10 years after the checks were implemented.

Assault weapons bans are also ineffective. A government study showed that the 10-year President Bill Clinton-signed ban yielded no clear positive results for the gun-ban crowd. Statistics indicate there is not one instance where the murder rate has gone down in a country after the law-abiding people were disarmed, according to economist John R. Lott Jr. — it actually went up in almost every case.

Why do these people insist on pushing gun laws that they themselves admit would not have stopped recent mass shootings?

I applaud our local state legislators for not jumping on the knee-jerk bandwagon of the current rash of bad gun bills in Harrisburg. I trust they will remember what President Calvin Coolidge once observed, “It is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones.’’

Frank Groff

Mount Joy Township