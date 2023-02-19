We all want to stop public mass shootings, but I suggest that we do something meaningful.

President Joe Biden wants to ban assault-style weapons, including the most popular sporting rifle in America, the AR-15.

Why, Mr. President, do you want to do something that seemingly won’t work?

The U.S. Department of Justice funded a 2004 study that concluded that the federal assault weapons ban of 1994 had little effect on gun violence. Later in 2004, Congress let the ban expire.

One of this newspaper’s letter writers recently claimed that the only purpose of semi-automatic weapons and most handguns is for killing humans (“Time to get serious about banning guns,” Jan. 1). Well, then, I know a lot of people who own defective rifles.

It is alarming to me that the media provide little coverage of the fact that some shooters, in their manifestos, describe how they pick their targets. The shooter who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in last May went into great detail about how he chose a place where guns were not allowed. The staggering reality is that 94% of these tragedies happen in gun-free zones, according to the Crime Prevention Research Center, a gun-rights advocacy organization. Let’s address that, Mr. President.

In my view, banning guns is not the answer. Making good people helpless will not make bad people harmless.

I feel very unsafe when some members of my own government talk about banning guns.

Frank Groff

Mount Joy Township