Parents seem to be more worried about keeping books out of schools than they are about guns — especially books they’ve never heard of except from conservative, fearmongering media outlets.

The Oct. 25 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline has an article about attempted book bans on the front page.

The most recent school shooting? Page A10.

Maybe we should just offer thoughts and prayers to the books.

Mike Eichenlaub

Ephrata