Ban books? You jest. Why did a bunch of “mature” adults decide that some books are affecting all the little minds of the world? What a crock.
“Catcher in the Rye,” “1984,” “Patterns of Culture,” “Animal Farm” and books by Dr. Seuss all certainly helped to corrupt my mind, requiring years of therapy — not!
Have people lost their sanity? Have we nothing more positive to deal with or nothing more important to challenge?
Have we discussed what might be the worst book of all — the Bible? It is full of murder, incest, lust, rape, prostitution, miracles and you name it! Once or twice a week, the population is subjected to this book in buildings constructed to spread its words.
Hypocrites and the brain-dead have united. Grow up, people.
Herbert Voehl
Manheim Township