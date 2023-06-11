Ban books? You jest. Why did a bunch of “mature” adults decide that some books are affecting all the little minds of the world? What a crock.

“Catcher in the Rye,” “1984,” “Patterns of Culture,” “Animal Farm” and books by Dr. Seuss all certainly helped to corrupt my mind, requiring years of therapy — not!

Have people lost their sanity? Have we nothing more positive to deal with or nothing more important to challenge?

Have we discussed what might be the worst book of all — the Bible? It is full of murder, incest, lust, rape, prostitution, miracles and you name it! Once or twice a week, the population is subjected to this book in buildings constructed to spread its words.

Hypocrites and the brain-dead have united. Grow up, people.

Herbert Voehl

Manheim Township